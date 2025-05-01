Workers’ Day: Diri Congratulates Private Entrepreneurs

Share

As the world marks Workers’ Day, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has extended commendations beyond civil servants to include private sector workers—farmers, fishermen, drivers, artisans, and entrepreneurs—saying their contributions are equally vital to the State’s growth.

Speaking on Thursday in Yenagoa during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration, which had the theme “Workers’ Insecurity and the Need to Reclaim the Civic Space,” Diri emphasized the need to recognize and appreciate all categories of labourers, formal and informal.

“Today, let us not only salute the formal workforce—our civil servants, teachers, nurses, and public administrators—but also our dynamic farmers, courageous fishermen, industrious drivers, skilled artisans, creative entrepreneurs, and all who labour in the informal and private sectors.

“Your sweat sustains our economy; your commitment fuels our progress. I assure you that our administration deeply values your steadfast cooperation and contributions, and we do not—and will never—take them for granted,” he said.

The governor announced that his administration has begun the recruitment of about 1,000 workers into the State civil service, as well as additional teachers for secondary and technical schools. He noted that the move is aimed at strengthening the workforce and creating more opportunities for Bayelsans.

“This, we believe, will further strengthen our workforce while providing the platform for more Bayelsans to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the State.

“Finally, let me emphasize: the story of Bayelsa’s development is written with your hands, hearts, and hopes. On this Labour Day, I urge you to keep faith—with yourselves, with your government, and with the brighter future we are building together,” Diri added.

Earlier in a joint address, the Chairmen of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Barnabas Simon, and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Julius Laye, appealed for the provision of subsidized commercial vehicles to boost the transport sector and create job opportunities for Bayelsa youths.

They also urged the implementation of circulars to ensure the proper placement of graduate nurses on salary grades that reflect their years of service and experience, among other demands.

Laye, while commending the governor, noted that Bayelsa is the only state in the Niger Delta that paid the federal wage award for the full six months—something even the federal government did not do.

“We thank him for approving the 25% and 35% wage increases. We also appreciate the brand-new Toyota Hiace buses recently donated to the two labour centres. We assure him that we will continue to put in our best as a productive workforce,” Laye said.

Simon added that over 80% of the unions’ demands are currently being addressed. He confirmed that payment of outstanding arrears had begun, with some workers already receiving their payments.

“We are confident in the governor’s promises because he has not failed us before. To the workers out there: to whom much is given, much is expected. We know some issues are still pending, but we believe they will be attended to in due time,” he concluded.

