Workers’ Day: CAPPA Urges Govt To Prioritise Workers’ Welfare

Share

The Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has saluted Nigerian workers on the occasion of 2025 International Workers’ Day, while also calling on governments at all levels to implement a living wage as a necessary step toward prioritising workers’ welfare.

In a statement signed by its Media and Communications Officer, Robert Egbe, CAPPA noted that workers are the backbone of the Nigerian economy, yet continue to suffer a variety of challenges, including exploitation, unsafe work conditions, inadequate wages, all within a shrinking civic space and a bleak economic environment.

Referencing data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and other sources, the nongovernmental organisation (NGO) noted that between 2024 and 2025, workers have been at the receiving end of poor government policies which have worsened inflation, eroded real incomes, and made basic goods and services increasingly unaffordable.

Worse still, an estimated 13 million more Nigerians are projected to, by the end of 2025, join the existing 129 million already living below the poverty line due to ongoing inflation, according to the World Bank.

“Ironically, it is the neo-liberal and pro-market policies imposed by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Nigeria’s government through usurious loans and grants that are the main reasons behind the socio-economic crisis facing Nigeria today,” the CAPPA statement noted.

While acknowledging the Nigerian government’s approval of a ₦70,000 minimum wage last year, the organisation stressed that the amount still falls short of what is needed to improve workers’ purchasing power amid worsening social conditions and the cost-of-living crisis.

These challenges are compounded by the failure of some state governments to honour their commitment to a living wage for workers. According to media reports, no fewer than 20 states have yet to implement the new minimum wage for local government workers and primary school teachers.

A key issue for Nigerian workers is that even though their labour creates the wealth of the nation, they are compelled to live a life of want and misery. As a recent Oxfam report shows, the wealth of the four richest employers of labour in Nigeria has increased exponentially in the last two years, whereas workers have seen a steep plunge in their purchasing power.

For example, the new ₦70,000 national minimum wage recently won by the labour movement has the same dollar value as Nigeria’s minimum wage of ₦125 in the 1980s. This means that, in real terms, wages have been stagnant for at least four decades, despite the increasing value and wealth that Nigerian workers continue to create for the national economy.

Meanwhile, the statement also expressed shock that despite Nigeria’s severe unemployment and underemployment challenges, a staggering 90 per cent of expatriates are working in roles meant for Nigerians and without work permits, according to Interior Minister Olubunmi Ojo.

The NGO lamented that this situation not only continues to deprive qualified, unemployed Nigerians of the few good jobs available but also makes Nigeria a dumping ground for unqualified foreign labour.

CAPPA urged the government to seal the loopholes exploited by illegal expatriates to take jobs reserved for Nigerians.

“This day serves as a reminder of Nigerian workers’ struggle for dignity, safety, and equity in and out of the workplace.

“Across many sectors, workers are not only demanding adequate pay, they are also asking for the recognition of their rights to organise, the ability to voice their concerns, and safe working environments free from harassment and discrimination.

“It is imperative that the government listens and acts by implementing a living wage and people-centric policies that can offer workers a chance to survive,” the statement said.

CAPPA urged the government and employers of labour to take decisive action to ensure that all workers receive fair compensation for their contributions, alongside benefits that support their well-being and development.

Furthermore, it called for special attention to be given to marginalised groups, including women, youth, and informal sector workers, who often face additional barriers in the workforce.

“We urge labour unions to utilise this Workers’ Day celebration to advocate for improved working conditions and to support legislation that can alleviate the burdens of Nigerian workers,” the statement concluded.

Share