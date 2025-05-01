Workers’ Day: Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA Celebrates With Landmark Projects

Share

Stakeholders, staff, residents, and workers in the Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA) have commended the Executive Chairman, Ladi Oluwaloni, for his transformative leadership, which has delivered critical infrastructure projects and significantly improved workers’ welfare.

Since assuming office on April 3, 2025, the council boss has recorded several notable achievements, reflecting his commitment to meaningful community engagement and the delivery of democratic dividends.

As part of the Labour Day celebrations, Otunba Oluwaloni commissioned four landmark projects, including a newly constructed and fully furnished Legislative Building, named in honour of the late Chief Mrs. Bola Shobowale, former chairman of the LCDA.

He also handed over the council’s first-ever ambulance to the health center, aimed at improving emergency healthcare access.

In addition, he commissioned a modern toilet facility at one of the LCDA’s major markets to address critical sanitation needs, and opened Kuffo Street—a vital road project designed to ease mobility and stimulate local economic growth.

Further efforts by the chairman include clearing outstanding workers’ allowances, renovating office spaces to improve the work environment, providing essential tools to enhance productivity, and disbursing N250,000 in financial support to 10 Community Development Associations (CDAs) across the LCDA’s five wards.

Community leaders, workers, and residents have lauded Otunba Oluwaloni’s swift and visible impact.

Joseph Olokede, chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC), stated: “In less than a month, Otunba Oluwaloni has delivered unprecedented infrastructure. These milestones will shape our community’s future.”

Also speaking, the chairman of the LCDA’s branch of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Aromire Oluwaseun, expressed gratitude for the improved work environment and cleared allowances, noting: “We feel valued and are more motivated to contribute.”

The Labour Day celebrations and project commissioning marked a strong start for Otunba Oluwaloni’s administration, which recently empowered 1,000 entrepreneurs with N100 million in grants under the Ajumose Season 1 program.

As Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA continues its journey toward economic resilience and community development, residents and workers alike remain optimistic about a brighter future under Otunba Oluwaloni’s leadership.

