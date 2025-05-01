Workers’ Day: Alli Salutes Workers, Advocates Fair Wages

Share

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has extended warm greetings and heartfelt appreciation to all Nigerian workers on the occasion of the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration.

In a statement issued by his Media Office on Thursday in Ibadan, Senator Alli commended the resilience, dedication, and unwavering contributions of workers to the development of Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

He acknowledged the invaluable role workers play in driving economic growth and sustaining critical sectors, despite numerous challenges.

Describing them as the backbone of the state’s progress, the lawmaker lauded their steadfast commitment to excellence.

Senator Alli emphasized that the Workers’ Day celebration serves as a reminder of the continuous need to improve the welfare, safety, and rights of workers.

He urged all levels of government to prioritize policies that promote decent working conditions, fair wages, and opportunities for professional development.

The senator reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for the interests of workers through progressive legislation, ongoing engagement, and support for initiatives that foster sustainable employment and economic justice.

He also encouraged workers to remain steadfast, hopeful, and united in the face of present challenges, while wishing everyone a peaceful and fulfilling Workers’ Day celebration.

