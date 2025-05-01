Workers’ Day: Aliyu Reaffirms Commitment To Sokoto Workforce

Share

Governor Ahmed Aliyu has assured that his administration is laying a solid foundation for a prosperous Sokoto State, driven by a motivated and productive workforce.

He appealed to civil servants to reciprocate the government’s efforts by demonstrating punctuality, dedication, discipline, transparency, and responsibility.

“Let us work together to build a better future for Sokoto State under our 9-Point Innovative Smart Agenda,” he said.

The Governor urged the workforce to rally behind the administration’s vision for inclusive growth, equity, and efficient service delivery.

He expressed gratitude to workers for their hard work, prayers, and support, noting that their resilience and commitment are critical to the state’s progress.

“Together, we will build a Sokoto that works for all,” he added, wishing workers a happy Workers’ Day.

Governor Aliyu highlighted key measures undertaken to reposition the civil service in the state. These include the prompt payment of salaries, with workers now receiving their pay between the 19th and 20th of every month—a marked improvement over the previous administration.

He announced the full implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage for all civil servants, including local government workers and primary school teachers, as a demonstration of fairness and inclusion.

To cushion the impact of economic pressures during festive periods, the government paid a N30,000 “Goron Sallah” bonus to all civil servants.

The administration has also begun paying the N15 billion backlog of gratuities owed retirees since 2016, with N500 million released monthly to settle the arrears, and an additional N300 million allocated for retirees from 2023 onwards.

Governor Aliyu said that allocations previously canceled have been restored, significantly boosting morale and productivity among workers.

He noted that civil servants whose career progression was stalled by the previous administration have now been placed on their appropriate grade levels, stressing that “no one will be left behind.”

To revive housing benefits, the government is reclaiming previously sold-off low-cost housing units and constructing 1,500 new houses to ensure civil servants benefit from the housing policy.

He also cited the “Shagon Sauki na Ahmadun Alu” initiative, which provides essential commodities at subsidized rates to civil servants to help ease economic challenges.

