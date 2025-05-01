Workers’ Day: Alia Celebrates Benue Workers 

Share

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has expressed deep appreciation to workers in the State, acknowledging their critical role in driving development and progress.

Speaking at the Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida Square during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration, Governor Alia highlighted key milestones achieved by his administration over the past two years and credited the dedication of the workforce for these accomplishments.

The governor announced the implementation of a N75,000 minimum wage for Benue workers—N5,000 above the federal benchmark—underscoring his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare and productivity of civil servants.

He also highlighted reforms in pension administration, noting that retirees now receive their entitlements promptly, thereby restoring dignity to those who have served the state.

Governor Alia further disclosed that five months’ salary arrears owed to workers, including political appointees from previous administrations, have been partially paid, with assurances of regular payments moving forward.

As part of efforts to modernize public service, the governor revealed that the newly established Benue Public Service Institute (BPSI) has commenced training over 40,000 workers in e-governance.

He added that the institute will soon begin offering postgraduate programs to promote continuous learning and career development.

Addressing the impact of fuel subsidy removal, Alia pointed to the introduction of a transportation subsidy initiative aimed at easing commuting costs for workers.

He called on workers to uphold professionalism and excellence, while condemning negative workplace attitudes that undermine productivity.

Governor Alia emphasized the need for sustained collaboration between the government and labour unions, reaffirming his administration’s dedication to building a Benue that rewards diligence and protects the dignity of labour.

Share