Workers’ Day: Akpabio Hails Nigerian Workers’ Resilience

As workers commemorate May Day, the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, poured encomiums on Nigerian workers for their productivity, diligence, commitment to duty, and resilience, even in the face of socio-economic challenges.

In a statement issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio acknowledged the hard work and dedication of Nigerian workers, noting that they have always prioritised the nation above all else.

“Today, we celebrate the hard work and dedication of Nigerian workers. We in the Senate, and indeed the entire National Assembly, acknowledge your invaluable contributions to our nation’s development.

“I commend your resilience in the face of challenges and recognise your role in driving our economy forward. Despite obvious difficulties, you remain the backbone of our economy. I salute your unwavering commitment to excellence and productivity. Your contributions are vital to our nation’s progress.”

He assured that the 10th National Assembly, under his leadership, would continue to prioritise the welfare, security, and working conditions of Nigerian workers, stressing that labour-friendly legislation will receive the attention it deserves.

Akpabio also promised to ensure that the rights of workers are fully protected and upheld, adding, “Under our watch, no Nigerian worker will be victimised for expressing themselves or for seeking legal redress in the pursuit of their rights.

“I must say that Nigerian workers are our pride, and we will not shirk our responsibility. Working together with the Executive, we will address workers’ concerns and create opportunities for growth and prosperity. Together, we shall build a brighter future for Nigerian workers and our great nation.

“On behalf of my family, constituents, and the 10th National Assembly, I heartily rejoice with Nigerian workers and wish them a fruitful and peaceful celebration.”

