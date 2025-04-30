Workers’ Day: Ajadi Seeks Improved Workers’ Purchasing Power

Share

As Nigeria Workers celebrate their day on Thursday May 1, 2025, a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi, has called on governments at all levels to reduce inflation and improve workers’ purchasing power, economic growth and development.

Ajadi said that increase of salaries of workers may not be the solution to their plights if the current galloping inflation is allow to continue. He urged the governments to think out of the box and ensure that workers live descent lives.

Ajadi who is an employer of labour, a friend and supporter of labour movement, made this advocacy in a statement to mark this year’s Workers Day, copies of which were made available to Journalists. He said he rejoices with the workers and share in their pains due to the current economic hardship.

In the statement, he said: “I rejoice with Nigerian workers as they celebrate their day on Thursday May 1, 2025. I share in your joy and equally share your pains due to the current economic hardship.

“We appreciate your contributions to the country and wish you a successful celebration. Let me use the occasion of this year’s Workers’ Day to appeal to both the state governments and the Federal Government to improve the purchasing power of the workers.

“Nigerian workers deserve our appreciation and respect for their contributions to the development of our country. I also salute them for their patriotic cooperation with the government and other institutions in the collective efforts to address societal challenges.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that Labour creates wealth for the nation, the more reason that the welfare of the Nigerian workers should always be accorded priority.

“Increment in salaries alone without a corresponding value will not end the workers’ suffering. The current galloping inflation should be halted by the governments, so that workers can enjoy the good value of their hard – earned income.

“Governments should assist the workers by bringing down the prices of goods and services as this would buoy the workers’ purchasing power”, Ajadi said.

