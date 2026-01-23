Workers’ Compensation: FG Urges Better Support For Victims’ Families

The Federal Government has called for a review of workers’ compensation to reflect current realities and provide better support for families affected by workplace accidents or death.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, made the call in Lagos at the Safe Workplace Intervention Project (SWIP) 2025 Interactive Enlightenment Forum and Awards Ceremony.

The programme was organised by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), in collaboration with the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

Onyejeocha described the Employees’ Compensation Act 2010 as central to the shared responsibility of government and employers to protect human lives at work. She said the Act underscored workplace safety as a fundamental obligation, not merely a statutory requirement imposed on employers.

According to her, the Act is more than a legal instrument, as it affirms that Nigerian workers matter and productivity must not thrive under unsafe conditions. She noted that although the Act guarantees compensation for injured or deceased workers, the framework requires urgent review to align with present economic realities.

Onyejeocha expressed concern that compensation paid to families of deceased workers was often inadequate and must change to restore dignity to affected households. She described workplace safety as both a legal and moral obligation, stressing that prevention remains better than cure in occupational safety management.

The minister said collaboration among government, employers and workers would translate labour laws from paper commitments into real workplace protection. According to her, the government will not compromise on safety, as enforcement of the Factories Act and nationwide workplace inspections are being intensified.

She added that job creation must not come at the expense of workers’ lives, saying, “No job is worth human life.” Also speaking, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, urged employers to prioritise workers’ safety through stronger risk management and compliance with labour laws.

Dingyadi said prioritising safety would enhance productivity and sustainability within organisations. He stressed that workplace safety should be viewed not as a cost, but as a vital investment in human capital and national development.

The minister said sustained collaboration among government, employers and workers was essential to building safer and more inclusive workplaces.He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to occupational safety through enforcement of the Factories Act and implemen- tation of the Employees’ Compensation Act.

According to him, the policy objective is to ensure every Nigerian worker returns home safely at the end of each working day.

He urged employers to embrace the Act by promptly reporting incidents, making adequate contributions and investing proactively in safety measures Dingyadi also advised workers to remain safety-conscious and utilise protections provided under the Act. He commended NSITF and NECA for advancing social partnership in occupational safety and health implementation.