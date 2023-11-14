Workers, Banks Defy Labour Strike, Resume At Work

…labour might enforce strict compliance Wednesday

…as workers throw shade at labour over living conditions of Nigerians

It was business as usual at the Federal secretariat in the Central Business District (CBD) and the old secretariat at Area One in Abuja, as civil servants defied the directive by organised labour, to cripple activities following the attack on the National President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in Imo state.

At the time of the report, all offices with the full complement of staff at the Federal Secretariat were open including the Federal Ministry of Education where an event was held, the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Labour amongst others.

Also, banks, filling stations, and some public schools and hospitals were fully operational however, there was a total shutdown in some offices and organisations including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

While the National Hospital and Maitama District Hospital were open for treatment, the Nyanya General Hospital was only open for skeletal services as there was no medical doctor on ground to attend to patients.

Some patients who spoke to our correspondent noted that although they were able to get their laboratory results, they were unable to see a doctor as they were told they were on strike as directed by organised labour.

Some labour leaders who were seen monitoring the level of compliance had declined to speak to press men however, our correspondent was able to gather that there was a possibility of enforcing strict compliance as of Wednesday, by blocking off major access routes to prevent workers from accessing their offices to work.

Speaking to some civil servants at the secretariat, they noted that they didn’t see a need to comply as there was no reason for Labour to have declared the strike.

According to them, although a circular from the national secretariat of the NLC had directed them to observe the industrial action, they were yet to get a follow-up correspondence from their local chapter.

Others regretted that each time labour had threatened to embark on strike to protest the harsh policies of the government, they had always backed out at the dying minute only to expect them to obey its directive when it assumed a personal dimension

A director at one of the ministries who declined mention in print said “Labour has lost its relevance. We used to hold them in very high esteem but they took us for granted.

“Imagine that labour will declare strike, go to the villa, snap pictures with the powers that be, probably shake hands under the table, and call off a strike we have been mobilised for even when nothing has been put in place by the government to address the issues raised besides setting up of committee upon the committee.

“But now that someone somewhere has been beaten they want us all to sit at home to observe a strike that does not bother our welfare, working conditions, or the harsh economy. It’s really sad.”

Another worker who gave his name simply as Stephen, noted that ” Strike! Strike! Strike! It’s becoming too much and so we don’t take them seriously again after all. I am out to look for my daily bread o.’

God’sgift Egbeboh who also spoke to our correspondent noted that she cannot be a party to what she doesn’t know about.

“What exactly is the strike for? When we were all looking up to labour to strike until the government addressed these policies biting hard on each and every one of us, they dashed our hopes and called it off and now they want us to go on strike for their selfish interests?

“Labour has been politicised, our so-called labour leaders are only out for their selfish interest and how to fatten their bank accounts. The last thing they think of are the workers. How much do we buy a midi of garri in the market now? Semovita has entered over N10,000, I refilled my 12.5 gas cylinder a few days ago at N13,500. Should I go on?

“To think that labour is not going on strike because Nigerians are struggling to breathe let alone survive, but for the attack on one man and few persons at far away Imo state is a wonder I never knew I would see in my lifetime.”

On his part, Kefas Akwashiki who faulted the silence of the federal government on the brutalization of the NLC President, however, noted that he was at work because of fear of “the unknown. I don’t know what the government might do to those who skip work. I don’t want to be caught in the middle of any fireballs that might be thrown out.”

But organised labour satisfied with the level of compliance to its ongoing strike was assured there would be full compliance as of Wednesday.

Deputy President of TUC, Comrade Tommy Etim Okon who spearheaded the monitoring team of the two labor centres dispatched to monitor and enforce compliance, said 80 percent compliance on the first day was good news.

He said: “We are very much happy about the level of compliance so far. Despite the fact that many workers got the notice from their unions very late yesterday, I can authoritatively tell you the compliance today was massive and there will be 100% compliance tomorrow.

“In the States, the level of compliance is about 80 percent. Just a few pockets of non-compliance in some but I can assure you that by tomorrow there will be more impact. Here in FCT, a lot of government offices got the directive from their unions very late and some this morning, and that hindered the expected compliance. Am sure that by tomorrow people will not be in the offices.

“Note also that slot of workers who did not get the notice earlier and had gone to work today are regretting wasting their money on transportation and time to go to the offices especially as we ensured no working activity took place.

“By tomorrow there will be total compliance. I am saying this based on the reports from our enforcement teams who we sent out to monitor and enforce compliance.”

Labour had declared an indefinite nationwide strike with effect from midnight of Tuesday, 14th November 2023, until its demands were met by both the federal and Imo state governments.