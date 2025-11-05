Worker Dies After Partial Collapse Of Medieval Tower In Rome

A worker, who was trapped after part of a medieval tower collapsed in the heart of Rome, has died, according to hospital officials.

Octav Stroici, 66, was pulled free at 23:00 local time (22:00 GMT), nearly 12 hours after a section of the Torre dei Conti, on the edge of the famous Roman Forum and close to the Coliseum, gave way and trapped him beneath.

His heart stopped in the ambulance, and doctors at the hospital he was rushed to were unable to save him.

The Romanian foreign ministry said Stroici was a Romanian national, as was another worker among three others pulled from the rubble, reports the BBC.

Stroici’s rescue was initially described as an exceptional feat by firefighters who had worked late into the night. Res- cue teams used drones and rubble clearers to try to reach him, despite the risk that the fragile tower could collapse further.