Work With Wike, Stop Playing Politics With FCT Security – Arewa Youths

The Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA), has urged politicians in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to give the Minister, Nyesom Wike, the time he requires to do his job as the head of the FCT Administration.

The group made this remark following a recent comment made by Ireti Kingibe, the Senator representing the FCT, who accused the former Rivers State governor of displaying an “I don’t care attitude” towards the security of the Nigerian capital.

The group said that the current state of the nation does not require politically motivated comments, slander, witch-hunt, or image tarnishing but all hands being on deck to for the betterment of the residents of the FCT.

The group said that Wike has shown some signs of a committed servant in the areas of security and infrastructural development.

READ ALSO:

In a statement signed by Mohammed Salihu Danlami, its Speaker,

Arewa Youth Assembly, called on all politicians, irrespective of their political background, to work together to ensure the security of the lives and properties of all residents.

The group recalled that Wike had recently made it clear that without security, no meaningful development can be achieved.

It cautions politicians to desist from “using cheap tricks of playing politics with the precious lives of FCT residents and, causing nuisance.”

AYA called on residents to “remain calm, comply with security agents in carrying out their jobs, and report anything suspicious, as security is the responsibility of us all.”