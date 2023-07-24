Work With Reps To Fix Nigeria’s Housing Challenges, Kalu Urges Stakeholders 

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has called for the collective effort of all the stakeholders in the housing sector to fix the inherent challenges, one of which was the massive deficit of units.

He said that the 10th House was willing to work with the stakeholders to meet the people’s housing needs.

Giving his goodwill message as a special guest at the 17th Africa International Conference on Housing in Abuja on Monday, Kalu who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Toby Okechukwu bemoaned the report of 16. 9 million housing deficit in Nigeria.

The Deputy Speaker said that the report placed Lagos, Ibadan, Kano, and Abuja as cities that have a 20 percent rise in housing needs yearly.

He said: “I would like to start with a look at the current state of housing in Nigeria. As you know, it is self-evident that we have a huge housing deficit presently in Nigeria.

“According to a study by researchers at the African Development

Bank in the ‘Housing Market Dynamics in Africa’, there is a housing deficit of up to 16.9 million units. According to the World Bank, Lagos, Ibadan, Kano, and Abuja, has a 20 percent rise in housing needs yearly.

“Current total output in the formal housing sector is estimated at no more than 100,000 units. While well-corroborated data does not exist, it is clear that the formal sector is only producing a fraction of the total number of urban units needed each year.

“This is a major problem, as it has a negative impact on our economy and the quality of life of our citizens. There are a number of factors that have contributed to the housing deficit in Nigeria. These include rapid urbanisation, population growth, and a lack of affordable housing finance.

“The housing deficit in Nigeria is a major challenge that needs to be

addressed. The 10th House of Representatives, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas is committed to working with stakeholders to find solutions.

“The 10th House of Representatives is willing and able to partner with stakeholders to enable Nigerians benefit from an improved Housing Sector. We are willing when approached by stakeholder inputs to expend our legislative powers to fixing Nigeria’s housing sector challenges.

“It must also be stated that the development of Housing would be difficult without huge investments in key infrastructure like roads, urban planning, waste management, and energy. As is the theme of this event, we need to make housing happen in Nigeria”.