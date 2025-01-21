Work To Begin On 17km Sangoijoko Road Soon, Says Abiodun

Share

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has said work will soon begin on the 17km Sango-Ijoko Road. According to him, the road will be divided into two sections to allow for quick completion.

He also added that the 3.25m Alagbole-AjuwonAkute Road in the Ifo Local Government Area would be ready for inauguration by the end of February.

The governor said these during the inspection of several roads under construction in Ifo 2 state constituency.

Abiodun said: “About four months ago, we were here in response to the fact that our attention was drawn to the state of roads in Ifo 2, particularly Alagbole-Ajuwon, Denro-IshashiAkute, Ajuwon-Akite, IjokoSango, and Lambe.

“I came here and promised that within a few months, I would be back to open all those roads that were in deplorable condition.

“Today, we are here; Alagbole-Akute is completed and 100 per cent ready for commissioning, Ajuwon-Akute is ongoing, it is about 3.25km, and by God’s grace, by the end of February, it will be totally completed.

“Sango-Ijoko is a long road. We started it from the Sango area; we have an outstanding 17 kilometers, and we have decided to divide it into two sections of 8 kilometers each.”

