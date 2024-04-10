Work On Makurdi-9th Mile Road Soon To Commence – Senator

The Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State in the National Assembly Okey Ezea, yesterday said the reconstruction work on the dilapidated MakurdiObollo-Opi-Ninth Mile Expressway, would commence in the next few weeks. Ezea, who disclosed this during a thanksgiving Mass at St Theresa’s Catholic Cathedral, Nsukka, stated that he was “reliably informed by the federal authorities that in a few weeks, work on that highway would gather steam at several points.” The Senator said he has not stopped pestering the Federal Ministry of Works and China Harbour Engineering Limited, the contractors handling the project, to whom the Minister Dave Umahi, introduced to him to mobilise to site as soon as possible.

He also noted that work is going on smoothly on the three rural road projects at Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area in the senatorial district, which he inherited from his predecessor, Senator Chukwuka Utazi. He said: “Granted, the roads were attracted during the 9th Senate to which Senator Utazi was a member. “However, because of the nature of our budgeting system that ensures that budget implementation takes place in the succeeding year, the actual award of the projects took place last November, five months after my inauguration in June last year. “It took the collaborative efforts between me and Senator Utazi to ensure that the projects were not diverted after the dissolution of the 9th Assembly.”