Work On Eleme Road Delaying Fuel Distribution From PH Refinery – PETROAN

The Petroleum Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has expressed concern over the slow pace of work by Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) on the Eleme East-West Road project, Port Harcourt axis.

The National President of PETROAN, Dr Billy Harry, in a statement yesterday, said the delay was happening in spite of the N33 billion said to have been released by the Federal Ministry of Works, for the project.

Harry decried the challenges the deplorable road posed, saying that it was sabotaging President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to ensure the smooth distribution of petroleum products from the renovated Port Harcourt Refinery.

He said: “Thousands of petroleum trucks will be using the road to convey products from the renovated Port Harcourt refinery, so, further delay is detrimental.

“The Eleme East-West Road is a critical route for the transportation of petroleum products, and its safety is paramount.

“The road’s deplorable condition poses a significant risk to trucks carrying petroleum products, which could lead to catastrophic accidents and environmental disasters.”

