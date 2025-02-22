Work In Synergy With Journalists: Yemoleigha Tells Security Agencies

Share

The Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council, Tonye Yemoleigha, has called on the security agencies in the state to work in synergy with journalists to achieve the mandate of making the state more peaceful.

Speaking at the weekend in Yenagoa during a courtesy call on the commander of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Soroh, Yemoleigha assured that there must be that synergy and working relationship for all to succeed.

He maintained that both Journalists and security agencies have their works on the adding that they all are working with a common goal of making the country better.

He said:” It is furtherance of that we came here today as the leadership of Nigeria Union of Journalists to cement that working relationship.

It is important that we familiarize ourselves and look at the best way of sharing information and look at how best the information is utilized for the peace and security of our country.

“As Journalists, we don’t just report. We equally have a role to play and that role is to ensure that Nigeria is better.

“If we critique government for certain actions, it is because we want the country to be better. If we find something that is untoward, it is also our responsibility to interface with the security agents to act quickly.

“Journalists and security agents are always there doing their work. Citizens should also accept that Nigeria exists and we don’t have any other country to call our own.

“We must have that in mind and be patriotic in ensuring that Nigeria gets better. We should have the understanding that we must collaborate and cement our existing relationship.

“For us as purveyors of information, we owe it as a duty to also protect bearing in mind that the duty of the media is for the good of the common man and the military protects the lives and properties of the people.

“That is why we see ourselves as partners in the advancement of the society.

“I want to on behalf of all the journalists in the country appreciate the sacrifices of men of the Nigeria armed forces for always putting their lives on the line.

“We always look forward to reporting the military in a manner that will be beneficial to the society.

Speaking earlier, the Commander of Nigeria Navy Ship( NNS) Soroh, Commodore Omobamidele Adetokunbo Akinbami, in his reaction thanked the delegation for coming and assured that the existing relationship will be stronger.

He also thanked Bayelsa journalists for giving the Command a balanced reporting adding ” I have not had any room to witness negative report in respect to journalism in Bayelsa State.

He said that journalists have a great role to play working with security agencies adding “Please if you get information, try and get to the root of it before putting it out there in the Media space.

He promised to cement the existing relationship adding that “we will continue to build on it because it will go a long in sieving the information you get before putting it out there.

“We have also been looking into a kinetic approach to solving issues that is why naval units all over, pick hot spots to carry out things like medical outreach, sometimes we provide some logistics that schools need in our vicinity.

“We are doing all these to make the locals know that we are not just there to cause problems but to solve problems but the major problem is that some of the heads in this locality are supporting these bad boys.

“What we are doing here is to ensure that economic growth in Bayelsa State that will also translate to Nigeria as a whole happens here. We are working with other security agencies to ensure that all the critical infrastructures out there are well protected.

“We are also supporting every action of the government to make it clear that a state like Bayelsa is not just the oil that can make it great.

“The aquatic lives and what you can get can be as good if not better than what the state can achieve from oil and gas,” he said.

