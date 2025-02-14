Work In Synergy Or Resign Now, Gov. Namadi Tells Commissioners, Others

Share

Jigawa State Governor, Mallam Umar Namadi, on Thursday, warned his cabinet members to tender their resignation letters if they know they are not ready to put in teamwork that would ensure the success of the Government.

The Governor emphasized the importance of mentoring and synergy among Commissioners, Special Advisers, Technical Advisers Permanent Secretaries, and Directors, which he believes is the engine room of success.

Speaking at a two-day retreat for state executives and other political appointees, Governor Namadi stressed that collaboration is crucial for achieving meaningful development in Jigawa State.

Speaking in a statement signed by Hajiya Zainab Ringim, the Senior Special Assistant of Media Affairs, Governor Namadi, explained that everything about his Government centered around the 12-point Agenda to make Jigawa great.

The Governor made it clear that all commissioners not willing to work in synergy with special advisers and technical assistants must resign.

The Senior Special Assistant Media Affairs stated this move is seen as a bold step towards ensuring that only those committed to teamwork and the state’s development agenda remain in office.

In addition, Governor Namadi called on permanent secretaries to adhere strictly to civil service rules and regulations, emphasizing the need to kick corruption out of the service.

He also advised permanent secretaries to mentor their directors and assistant directors, fostering a culture of guidance and support within the state’s bureaucracy.

Hajiya Ringim said that the governor’s emphasis on synergy and teamwork was echoed by Professor Murtala Sabo Sagagi, Director of the Central Bank, who presented a paper titled “Aligning leadership with Jigawa 12 points agenda” at the retreat.

Professor Sagagi stressed the importance of working together as a team to achieve the Jigawa 12-point agenda, highlighting the need for collective effort and collaboration.

He noted that “Governor Namadi’s commitment to transparency and accountability was evident throughout the retreat, as he encouraged open discussion and feedback from participants. ”

Prof Sagagi stressed “The governor’s willingness to listen and adapt is seen as a positive step towards building a more effective and responsive government.”

Zainab Ringim disclosed that the retreat, which brought together top officials from various state ministries and agencies, provided a platform for stakeholders to share ideas and experiences.

Share

Please follow and like us: