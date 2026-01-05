Work For The People, Diri To Political Leaders

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has urged political leaders in the country to work for the welfare of the people to mitigate their socio-economic burden and also improve their wellbeing.

Diri spoke yesterday as a Special Guest at the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement 2026 Mgbidi Crusade held in Imo State. His remark was intended to inspire good governance at all levels of country.

He described election as a vehicle for good leadership, saying that people elect leaders to better their lot through good policies that bear positively on society.

The governor said leadership, especially at the state level, should be one that should foster human sustainability in all ramifications. He said: “As leaders, our cardinal objective should be people-oriented, with the establishment of basic amenities and fixing good infrastructure to aid development.

“For leadership to be meaningful, both the leaders and the led should be up and doing in checkmating each others excesses, otherwise, development will be elusive.” In a speech, the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, said God’s grace upon the country was what has kept it going.