Word of Hope: It can only be God

Text: John 3:27; Psalm 127:1-2; Psalm 75:6-7; Genesis 50:20. John 3:27. “John answered and said, A man can receive nothing, except it be given him from heaven”. Psalm 127:1. “Except the Lord build the house, they labour in vain that build it: except the Lord keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain”. Psalm 75:6. “For promotion cometh neither from the east, nor from the west, nor from the south”. Psalm 75:7. “But God is the judge: he putteth down one, and setteth up another”. Genesis 50:20. “But as for you, ye thought evil against me; but God meant it unto good, to bring to pass, as it is this day, to save many people alive”.

Always ascribe all the Glory to the King of kings, the Lord of lords, Alpha and Omega, the I am that I am, Creator of heaven and earth, Possessor of heaven and the earth, Your Creator and Your Maker for any success or achievement you make in your life and in all your endeavours. Glory be to God for your diligence, brilliance, smartness, commitment, dedication and proactiveness, but don’t make any mistake of attributing your success and achieve ments to these only without putting God in the scene.

Don’t forget that except the Lord build the house, they labour in vain that build it. If you are diligent, smart, committed, dedicated, brilliant, hardworking and proactive but without God, you can only achieve little or no result. Any position that you find yourself in life, let me be sincere with you, and I want you to be sincere with yourself, you are not the most qualified for that position, but God picked you and put you in that position. Don’t be proud and don’t take that honour for yourself. Give all the Glory and Honour to God.

Don’t think you are the best because God helps you to achieve success in everything you do. It can only be God. Whatever you achieve in life, whatever you become in life, any position you find yourself in life, it is not about you, but It can only be God. We have seen several situations in whereby many qualified people were rejected. If God has helped you to be where you are now, to achieve success and whatever you have accomplished today, don’t be proud, don’t see others as fools or as being stupid, but knowing fully well that it is not about you, but It is about God; therefore, always ascribe all Glory and Honour back to God. Remain blessed.

Prayer points: 1. Father, have mercy upon me for your Glory that I have taken for myself in Jesus’ Name. 2. Oh Lord, turn all my efforts to testimonies in Jesus’ Name. 3. I reject every spirit of pride in my life in Jesus’ Name. 4. Father, I ascribe all Glory and Honour to you for all my achievements and success in life and in all my endeavours in Jesus’ Name.