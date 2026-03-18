WOPU: Tinubu’s Reforms Meant For Nigeria’s Long-term Stability, Says Gbajabiamila

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the sweeping reforms being implemented by President Bola Tinubu were rooted in deliberate effort to secure Nigeria’s long-term stability, rather than shortterm political gains.

Speaking at the State House while receiving leaders of Working People United (WOPU) yesterday, Gbajabiamila stressed that the administration’s policy choices reflect a willingness to confront difficult realities in order to reposition the country’s economy and governance structures.

He explained that the reforms, though challenging for many Nigerians in the immediate term, were necessary corrections to long-standing structural issues that had been left unresolved for years.

According to him, true leadership required taking decisions that may not be immediately popular but were ultimately beneficial to the nation’s future. He said the President has demonstrated that resolve by embarking on policies that previous administrations had avoided, noting that such decisions were already reshaping national discourse.

Gbajabiamila observed that conversations around the country, including among critics, have largely shifted to how the reforms were being implemented rather than whether they were needed. He likened the ongoing transition to a process that naturally comes with initial discomfort before yielding stability, expressing confidence that the country was gradually moving towards a more balanced and sustainable phase.

The Chief of Staff also welcomed the approach adopted by WOPU, describing it as a constructive engagement model that prioritises collaboration over confrontation. He said the group’s recognition of ongoing government efforts signaled a maturing civic space where organised labour and civil movements could contribute meaningfully to governance.