…Woos Multinational Real Estate Developers At Housing Marketplace Summit

The sixth Lagos Real Estate Marketplace Conference highlighted the transformative vision of the state to evolve to a thriving mega city and the inherent challenges.

The event, which attracted over 2,000 physical participants including real estate investors from America, Middle East and Asia, was held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, with the theme: “Shaping the Future of Lagos Megacity: Infrastructure, Innovation and Affordable Housing”.

It was organised by the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA) under the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said Lagos had evolved into one of the world’s most dynamic urban economies, but stressed that the State Government’s current efforts were to sustain the inclusive growth of Lagos, making the State liveable for generations yet unborn.

Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said, had moved beyond a city of potential, noting that the accelerated growth witnessed by the State had turned it to a city of performance.

Despite its impressive skylines, the Governor said the State’s nature of growth had brought about new challenges that must be confronted by the government.

Sanwo-Olu said provision of dignified and affordable housing for the State’s growing population remained a major concern for the government, pointing out the need to tap into more private capital with public purpose.

He said: “How do we build a mega city that works not just for the few, but for the many? “Provision of housing in the 21st century is not just about buildings; it is about human dignity, economic productivity, social stability and about the kind of city we choose to become. “In Lagos, we understand that one cannot build a 21stcentury mega city on 20thcentury planning assumptions.