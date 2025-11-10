Woodhall Capital Tqrgeta $50bn In Investments To Erive Nigeria’s Devt

Woodhall Capital is spearheading efforts to attract $50 billion in global investments aimed at accelerating development projects across Nigeria.

In a recent interview, Hunponu-Wusu highlighted the firm’s growing momentum in mobilizing international capital. A key milestone in this journey was a pre-investor forum held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where representatives from all 36 Nigerian states engaged with global investors and development finance institutions (DFIs).

She emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships in advancing large-scale infrastructure and energy projects. In line with this goal, Woodhall Capital will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Forum of State Investment Promotion Agencies (FoSIPAN) and the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) to strengthen sub-sovereign and sovereign partnerships.

Additionally, the company is launching a multi-city investment roadshow, with planned stops in London, Dubai, and potentially Abu Dhabi, to unlock new financing opportunities.

“At the Abuja forum, we showcased the vast investment potential across Nigeria and emphasized the critical role of African Direct Investments (ADIs) in fostering self-reliance and boosting investor confidence among indigenous stakeholders,” Hunponu-Wusu said.

Woodhall Capital is also strengthening its presence in key financial hubs like London and Dubai, where it has established offices to deepen relationships with host governments and investors. Discussions at the forum focused on identifying viable investment opportunities and highlighting Nigeria’s economic potential.

Hunponu-Wusu underscored the importance of national pride and intra-African trade, advocating for increased collaboration among African nations. “When we invest in ourselves, we send a powerful message to the world about our confidence and capabilities,” she noted.

The event drew over 400 participants, including senior officials from the Vice President’s office, banks, and investment groups, demonstrating a growing appetite for cross-border collaboration in trade and investment.

She praised the Nigeria Governors’ Forum for its proactive role in engaging indigenous firms to tell Nigeria’s investment story, reinforcing the message that Africa is ready for meaningful investment dialogue. Hunponu-Wusu also acknowledged the positive shift in Africa’s investment climate under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

“Africa is rich in talent and resources, and governments are increasingly open to strategic partnerships. This is the environment that encourages firms like ours to pursue global investment opportunities,” she said.

A key initiative in this effort is the Woodhall Africa Trade Gateway, a digital platform developed in partnership with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank). Designed to facilitate intra-African trade, the platform serves as a marketplace for sourcing commodities within the continent—an “African Amazon” for trade.

Addressing gender disparities in the industry, Hunponu-Wusu encouraged young African women to focus on adding value and honing their unique talents. “Recognition comes from genuine contributions, whether at home or in the workplace,” she advised.

She also highlighted Woodhall Capital’s commitment to supporting sub-national entities in attracting investment. “We plan to visit all 36 states in Nigeria to assess opportunities and collaborate with state governments in presenting these prospects to international investors,” she said.