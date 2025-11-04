Woodhall Capital Targets $50bn In Investments To Drive Nigeria’s Devt

Woodhall Capital is spearheading efforts to attract $50 billion in global investments aimed at accelerating development projects across Nigeria.

In a recent interview, HunponuWusu highlighted the firm’s growing momentum in mobilizing international capital. A key milestone in this journey was a pre-investor forum held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where representatives from all 36 Nigerian states engaged with global investors and development finance institutions (DFIs).

She emphasised the importance of strategic partnerships in advancing large-scale infrastructure and energy projects. In line with this goal, Woodhall Capital will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Forum of State Investment Promotion Agencies (FoSIPAN) and the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) to strengthen sub-sovereign and sovereign partnerships.

Additionally, the company is launching a multi-city investment roadshow, with planned stops in London, Dubai, and potentially Abu Dhabi, to unlock new financing opportunities. “At the Abuja forum, we showcased the vast investment potential across Nigeria and emphasized the critical role of African Direct Investments (ADIs) in fostering selfreliance and boosting investor confidence among indigenous stakeholders,” Hunponu-Wusu said.

Woodhall Capital is also strengthening its presence in key financial hubs like London and Dubai, where it has established offices to deepen relationships with host governments and investors. Discussions at the forum focused on identifying viable investment opportunities and highlighting Nigeria’s economic potential.

Hunponu-Wusu underscored the importance of national pride and intra-African trade, advocating for increased collaboration among African nations. “When we invest in ourselves, we send a powerful message to the world about our confidence and capabilities,” she noted.