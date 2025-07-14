Woodhall Capital, Polaris Bank, UK, LASG Launch N1.5bn To Scale Nigeria’s Creative Economy

Woodhall Capital in partnership with Polaris Bank, Lagos and UK governments have announced the launch of a N1.5 billion Creative Sector Fund aimed at expanding access to structured financing for creative entrepreneurs meant to scale their output across fashion, film, music, and digital content.

The fund was unveiled during the launch of the Creative Currency Podcast, an initiative designed to foster collaboration between creatives, financiers, policymakers, and global stakeholders.

The platform will serve as both a podcast and policy engagement forum, tackling longstanding challenges such as limited access to finance, weak Intellectual Property(IP) enforcement, and the absence of scalable business infrastructure within the creative ecosystem.

In May 2022, Polaris Bank partnered with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) to establish a N1 billion funding initiative targeted at artisans in Lagos State.

The objective of the partnership was to deliver critical financial support to empower skilled artisans and entrepreneurs within the MSME sector who had maintained active business operations for at least one year ultimately fostering wealth creation and economic inclusion across the state.

At the launch event held on Thursday evening at the Ikoyi residence of the British Deputy High Commissioner, Polaris Bank’s Executive Director, Abimbola Ozomah, who sat on a panel at the launch, emphasized that the fund is a long-overdue response to the structural exclusion of creatives from formal financing systems.

She described the initiative as a deliberate attempt to recognize creative endeavours, intellectual property as a bankable asset and to build a framework where creatives are treated as serious entrepreneurs capable of generating significant economic value.

“This fund represents more than capital, it reflects our belief in Nigerian creativity as a global force,” said Polaris Bank’s Executive Director, Abimbola Ozomah. “We’re not just exporting talent. We’re exporting ownership, structure, and longterm value.”