Wonder Woman, Comandrthyann Returns With Ep, ‘Beautiful’

Johnson Mary-Ann Akalo who is better known in the music industry as Comandrthyann or simply Comandr has released her long awaited debut extended play, ‘Beautiful’.

The project which was released in May, 2025 featured Akalo singing beautiful renditions on the six tracks EP.

The EP release marks her first sonic release in about 10 years in the industry. Songs featured in the EP include: Dance with me, Be Mine, Cook the mystery, Celebration Time, Happy, and Play The Music. This EP features a cocktail of Jazz, RnB and POP.

According to the singer, MajorKLASSIC produced five of the tracks, except ‘Cook The Mystery’ which was produced by EX-O and mastered by MajorKLASSIC.

The release is a buildup to her first Jaz concert, set to hold on August 9, 2025.

Comandrthyann, was born August 10, 1989, in the city of Lagos Nigeria but hails from Obudu in Cross River State, on her maternal tree she hails from Okrika in Rivers State Nigeria.

She began her professional career as a single act in 2010. She worked with quite a number of notable producers which includes J’mo, TonyTonero, OmariD, DariceEtang, late DrFrabz, ObaK-Solo, Jokayne, DonAdah, Late OJBJazreel, Ex-OMagege, and most recently MajorKlassic.

Her style is described as Unique and Original.

According to her, “Authentic African Jazz Artist is my slogan.”

The late Nomoreloss was her mentor and they played together many times at RodizzoLounge many years ago, where he fine-tuned her $Jazz sound and groomed her to be the Jazz singer she is today.

She has graced so many stages that hosted great artists like Ikeja Easter Mega Jam that hosted the likes of Tu Baba, Reminisce among others.

At the Calabar Carnival 2012 she performed with a live band that featured Top Pianists Precious and Hillary. Other artists that Graced the event included BankyW, Bez, Niniola, and a host of other great acts.

