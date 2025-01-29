Women’ve A Lot To Offer In Church Leadership, Says Don

Share

A professor of New Testament Studies (Literature, Theology, Exegesis, and African Biblical Hermeneutics), Professor Olubayo Olugbenga Obijole, has stated that women have a lot to offer in church leadership.

Obijole made the disclosure while delivering the 574th inaugural lecture of the University of Ibadan on behalf of the Faculty of Arts at the Trenchard Hall of the institution.

In his speech on the lecture theme; “Revolution in African Christianity: Women Church Leadership”, Obijole queried why women are mostly deprived in spite of their large population.

He also examined the role of women in christianity and asked fundamental questions such as: if women are in the majority in church population, why are they deprived of leading the church of God?; is leadership the exclusive preserve of the male folk?; what was God’s purpose for making them male and female?; are women not also made by God to be leaders?; and what is the biblical and christian position of women? among others.

