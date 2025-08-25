Women’s World Gifts Free Drugs, Palliatives, To 500 Elderly In Lagos Community

The Women’s World Support Foundation (WWSF), a nongovernmental organisation, has fed 500 elderly men, women, widows, widowers and the less privileged at Iludun Ago-Ogungbe Community, Magbon, off Badagry Expressway, Lagos State.

Founder of the NGO, Mrs. Adelaja Oluwaseun, said, the WWSF was established 10 years ago with a burden to alleviate poverty and stop hunger of the less privileged in the communi- ty. “So over the years, we have been able to reach rural areas in different communities.”

An elated Baale of Iludun Ago-Ogungbe Olohunda Estate, Badagry Local Government Area, Lagos State, Chief Ade- wale Ebenezer Fadeyi, said, “We appreciate what these women did in our communities today.

“All the elderly men and women residing in different communities under my watch ranging from the Comforter, Magbon, Okemorosun, Eteko, their presence in our communities have put smiles on their faces. “We pray that God will continue to strengthen them and enrich their sources.

My advice to the beneficiaries is to adhere strictly to the doctor’s prescriptions. I pray that the good God will elongate their life span.” The Chairman of Iludun Ago-Ogungbe Community, Pastor Sunday Suru Amore, said, “What we are witnessing today is something new and it has never happened in the his- tory of this community.

“We are experiencing it for the first time in our commu- nity. The presence of these women in our community has made a great impact on our elderly men, women, vulner- able, less privileged, widows and widowers in our commu- nities.”