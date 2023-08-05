Women’s World Cup: Biggest Surprises, Underdogs And Title Favourites

When FIFA decided to expand the Women’s World Cup to a record 32 teams and 64 games this year, the expectation was many qualifiers would arrive in New Zealand and Australia un- able to compete at this level. The reality has been exactly the opposite: the group stage of this tournament has been the most competitive, exciting and well-played in history.

The most surprising, too. Second-ranked Germany is out of the tournament and the top-ranked U.S. is on the ropes. Two other top 10 teams — No. 7 Canada and No. 8 Brazil — have also gone home while No. 72 Morocco, a World Cup debutante, No. 54 South Africa and No. 40 Nigeria play on.

Jamaica, ranked 43rd in the world, needed a GoFundMe campaign to support its World Cup preparations, then did not allow a goal in group play to become the first Caribbean nation to advance while Portugal, the penultimate team to qualify, came within the width of a goalpost of eliminating the two-time defending champion U.S. With the tournament moving on to the round of 16 this weekend, here’s a look back at what the first 21⁄2 weeks have wrought:

Biggest surprises

Germany lost to Colombia, its first group- play loss in 28 years, then couldn’t beat South Korea, going out short of the quarterfinals for the first time. But don’t blame captain Alexandra Popp. Her four goals ties her with Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa for the tournament scoring lead.

Morocco, which won twice in its first World Cup, will go on to the round of 16 in Germany’s place. Remember Morocco’s surprising run to the semifinals in the men’s tournament last fall? We may see something similar here.

Colombia, which entering play with one World Cup win in its history, won twice behind teenager Lin- da Caicedo, while Jamaica did almost as well, shutting out two top-10 teams in No. 5 France and No. 8 Brazil. South Africa is also making its first visit to the knockout rounds after beating Italy, a World Cup quarterfinalist four years ago, on a goal in stoppage time.

Biggest disappointment

Germany, a two-time champion, is out despite a plus-five goal differential, the best-ever for a team eliminated in the first round. The U.S., meanwhile, the two-time defending champion, has been listless and uninspired in this tournament, playing without the joy and swagger that defined previous teams.

But the Americans are unbeaten, did advance to the round of 16 and have allowed just one shot on goal. So you’re saying they have a chance? Yes, they have a chance.

But they start the elimination stages with third-ranked Sweden, which has lost just once in its last five Olympic and World Cup games with the U.S. Canada became the first reigning Olympic champion to be ousted in the group stage, meaning Christine Sinclair, the most prolific goal-scorer in international soccer history, will retire without a World Cup title.

Ditto Brazil’s incomparable Marta, arguably the great women’s player of all time. Her team went home after losing to France and failing to score against Jamaica

Favorite entering the knockout stage

Germany’s absence has opened things up for France, which now faces Morocco in its first knockout game. Japan, Spain and England also have reasons to be optimistic. Japan leads the tournament with 11 goals and 28 shots on target and is one of three teams that has yet to concede a score of its own; it now faces a challenging run through the knockout stages.

Spain has one of the deepest rosters in the tournament, but after rolling to easy wins in its first two group games, it was routed by Japan. It will need to regroup in its first knockout-round game with Switzerland and if it advances, a rematch with Japan in the semifinals is a possibility.

England, the reigning European champion, entered the tournament missing three key players to injury but it has found its stride, routing China 6-1 in its last game. It will face Nigeria and the winner of Colombia-Jamaica in its first two knockout games. And don’t sleep on Australia, Sweden or the Netherlands.