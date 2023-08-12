Women’s W’Cup: Spain, Sweden Set Up Semi-final Clash

Spain and Sweden became the first sides to reach the World Cup semi-finals on Friday. The two sides will meet in the last four after Spain beat the Netherlands 2-1 and Sweden overcame Japan by the same margin. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at a tense day of action and what is in store in the remaining two semi-finals.

A controversial game in Wellington saw Spain reach the last four for the first time. VAR was a main talking point with Esther Gonzalez’s effort for Spain dis- allowed for offside on review. Referee Stephanie Frappart then overturned her decision to give Netherlands a penalty before VAR intervened again to give Spain a spot-kick for Stefanie van der Gragt’s handball.

After all the controversy, teenage winger Salma Paralluelo came off the bench to score Spain’s 111th-minute winner. Sweden outplayed Japan to reach the World Cup semi-finals for the fifth time. Amanda Ilestedt’s close-range finish and Filippa Angeldahl’s penalty put them in full control six minutes into the second half.

Japan did mount a late revival with Riko Ueki sending a penalty against the crossbar and fellow substitute Honoka Hayashi firing home three minutes from time. But a Japan equaliser would have been an injustice and Sweden rightfully took their place in the last four once again. Results Spain 2 Netherlands 1 Sweden 2 Japan 1 Today’s matches Australia vs France England vs Colombia