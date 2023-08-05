Women’s W’cup : Falcons Can Shock England, Chijiene, Payne Insist

Super Falcons can avenge their 1995 loss to England when they face the Lioness in the round of 16 match on Monday (8:30 am Nigerian time).

Falcons succumbed to a 3-2 loss in one of the group matches at the 1995 edition of the tournament held in Sweden but assistant coach Ann Chiejiene who was in goal that year said they just have to inflict revenge of the European champions at the crucial stage.

“The World Cup is the biggest stage and we just have to do it here,” assistant coach Ann Chiejine, who was in goal that evening in Karlstad, told thenff.com Midfielder Toni Payne retains similar enthusiasm when she said, “Anything can happen. We just have to go onto the pitch and do our best. We want to win and reach the next stage.”

The nine-time African champions are unbeaten in their last six inter- national games, from beating Costa Rica at the Revelation Cup in Mexico in February, to defeating Haiti and New Zealand in a tournament in April in Turkey.

At the World Cup, they have drawn with Canada and Republic of Ireland and beaten Australia’s Matildas.