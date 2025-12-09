Women’s Political Participation: EU, British Commission Seek Passage Of Special Seats Bill

The European Union (EU) and British High Commission have urged the 10th National Assembly to pass the Special Seats Bill, describing it as a historic opportunity to strengthen women’s political participation and solidify Nigeria’s democracy. Deputy Ambassador, European Union (EU) Delegation to Nigeria and the ECOWAS, Mr. Zissimos Vergos, made the call recently at a stakeholders’ roundtable on the countdown to the vote for the Special Seats Bill.

The event was organised by Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), with support from the European Union. Vergos said that the 21st century would be defined by women’s social, financial and political inclusion, stressing that women were going to prevail and dominate the world hence legislation must reflect emerging global and societal trends.

His words: “Women’s participation at all levels of decision-making is essential to equality, sustainable development and democratic consolidation. “Women’s representation in Nigeria remains alarmingly low, citing the 7.4 per cent female representation in the 10th national assembly and the absence of a single elected female governor since the country’s return to democracy.

“The ongoing constitutional review offers Nigeria a critical chance to adopt a more inclusive legal framework that guarantees equal participation for all citizens regardless of gender, ethnicity, age or disability.” Vergos added that political parties remained the key gatekeepers to women’s political empowerment and must institutionalise gender-equality measures to correct long-standing structural barriers.

He said that the EU had supported women’s political participation since 1999 through electoral cycle programmes valued at over 200million Euros, focusing on women as candidates, voters and political actors. The EU delegate emphasised that women’s rights were human rights and that the right to participate in political life must never be sidelined.

Vergos reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to continued collaboration with Nigeria during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, insisting that sustainable progress required both legislation and societal transformation. In her remarks, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Gill Lever, said that passing the bill would demonstrate global leadership.

According to her, the vote will speak of a pass or fail, rise or fall, include or exclude moment for Nigeria. Lever noted that less than five per cent of the 469 seats in Nigeria’s national assembly were occupied by women, a figure she said is not good for the economy, political life or Nigeria’s global reputation. She compared the situation with the United Kingdom, where nearly half of the House of Commons members are women and several key cabinet positions, including Foreign Secretary and Home Secretary, are held by women.

“The special seats would not take away existing positions but would provide temporary additional spaces for women over four parliamentary cycles, helping them build confidence, financial capacity and visibility to compete more equitably in politics. “We have an opportunity to include, not exclude; to go forward, not backwards; to prosper, not struggle,” Lever said, describing the upcoming vote as a potential legacy moment for Nigeria.

She quoted evidence from Zimbabwe, where the reserved seats increased women’s representation and prevented steep decline in the number of women elected through the regular process. She argued that women face disproportionate trolling, criticism and exclusion in political contests, making affirmative action measures necessary.

Lever praised the wife of the President, Mrs. Remi Tinubu, Speaker of House of Representatives, Senate President, Nigerian civil society, traditional and religious leaders and youth advocates for championing the bill despite challenges. Mrs. Kafilat Ogbara, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs, lauded the President’s wife, various women groups, civil society organisations and partners for their advocacy for the passage of the bill. Executive Director of PLAC, Mr. Clement Nwankwo, said that the bill had become a global concern due to the role of women in the society, hence the need for the current NASS to accelerate the passage of the bill.