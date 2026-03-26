Women’s Groups Seek Quick Passage Of Reserve Seat Bill

Women’s groups across Nigeria have mounted coordinated pressure on federal and state lawmakers, demanding the immediate passage of the Special Seats for Women Bill ahead of a looming legislative deadline that could shut women out of the next election cycle.

In a nationwide advocacy push, the coalition simultaneously delivered letters of demand to lawmakers in all 36 states, insisting that the bill be prioritised as the National Assembly resumes deliberations on constitutional amendments.

The campaign, driven by a broad network of women’s organisations including the League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV), National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and others, mobilised leaders, civil society actors, and grassroots advocates to take the message directly to constituencies.

The groups described the constituency-level engagement as a strategic move to drive home the urgency and national significance of the bill, warning that time is running out for its implementation before the next general elections.

President of the League of Women Voters of Nigeria, Irene Awuna-Ikyegh, said the legislation goes beyond gender advocacy, framing it as critical to Nigeria’s democratic and developmental progress.