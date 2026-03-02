Women’s Groups Defend Umahi Over Ohiri’s Allegations

Four women groups have come to the defence of the Minister of Works Dave Umahi, following Tracy Nicholas Ohiri’s allegations that he owes her N250 million for a contract executed 12 years ago.

Umahi has come under intense attacks on social media after the businesswoman also accused him of making sexual advances to her.

But addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the Women Advocates for Responsible Governance, Women for Justice and Institutional Integrity, Coalition of Patriotic Nigerian Women, and National Women Alliance for Rule of Law disputed Ohiri’s claims.

They argued that a commercial transaction of such magnitude would ordinarily generate verifiable documentation, including written agreements, invoices, delivery notes and traceable financial records.

Women Advocates for Responsible Governance National President Amina Yusuf said: “We are outraged not because a woman spoke, but because reckless allegations are being amplified to destabilise governance without proof.