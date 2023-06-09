Women’s Group Implores Tinubu To Take Into Account Failed Gender Bills

On Thursday, a women’s rights group operating under the auspices of the 100 Women Lobby Group urged President Bola Tinubu not to backtrack on his pledge to ensure that women have adequate representation in appointment-level positions.

The group appealed to the President to submit the five gender bills, which the 9th National Assembly had rejected, to the 10th Assembly as an executive bill because Nigeria needs to be proud of its position in the community of nations.

In order to ensure gender equality, the women’s coalition also required 35% female representation in all appointed positions.

Felicia Onibon, a human rights activist and the national coordinator of the 100 Women Lobby Group made the statement in Abuja during a news conference highlighting the MacArthur Foundation-funded project on Electoral Integrity and Accountability in Nigeria.

Representatives from organizations working for equal rights, such as Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative, Women in Politics Forum, Nigerian Women Trust Fund, and ElectHER, also attended the event.

Onibon said, “One of our major prayers is for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take the five gender bills as an executive bill to the 10th Assembly, as Nigeria needs to take pride of place in the comity of nations as we currently lag behind in the development paradigm, which is usually determined by the gender status of a nation.

“We also congratulate the newly elected legislators both at the national and state levels, and we take this opportunity to ask for their cooperation, especially as we have fewer women in parliament and the need for more voices of women to be reflected at legislative levels, amongst women and men, for equitable development in Nigeria.

“We look forward to working together as we increase the participation of women in politics in Nigeria.

“For women advocates, this is a critical season for Nigeria to look further inward towards legislative decisions that improve the livelihood of Nigerians.

“We take this opportunity to ask that the five gender bills that were rejected during the 9th Assembly be given top priority in the 10th Assembly.

“We also ask that the President give his full support to the demands of Nigerian women towards an equitable society.”

In order to achieve gender equality, Onibon emphasized the need for more female presence in Tinubu’s administration, calling for 35% female representation in all levels of appointed jobs.

She emphasized the underrepresentation of women in Nigeria at all levels of decision-making and provided evidence to back up her assertion.

According to the activist, achieving social and economic progress as well as the establishment and maintenance of a robust, dynamic democracy depend on the full and equitable participation of women in public life.

According to Onibon, maintaining the system’s accountability and integrity is necessary to stop women from being further excluded from political involvement.

She said that through raising voter awareness of the voting process, the Nigerian project’s improved election integrity and accountability had raised the knowledge of the rural women about their civic rights.

According to Onibon, the scheme greatly increased the number of women voting in the elections of 2023.

She said, “About 100 young female political aspirants were mentored on ethical guidelines in political participation as well as engagement and sensitisation of women at the grassroots, which led to an increased level of interest of women in political and decision-making processes.

“Increase in the number of voters for female candidates (women went out to support women), increase in the participation of women in electoral processes, as we saw commitments being made by the stakeholders of political parties to appoint more female candidates and include women in various positions in the party.

“Increased knowledge of lobbying, leadership skills, awareness on gender inclusion for female youths in politics Increased collaboration of women in different political parties to ensure effective party administration at all levels

“Female politicians now have a platform to work with CSOs, which has positively influenced female members of the communities to support more women in political participation.”