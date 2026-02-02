Women’s Empowerment: NAWOJ FCT Seeks Strategic Partnerships With Diplomatic Missions

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter, has expressed readiness to strengthen collaboration with diplomatic missions in Nigeria to promote women’s empowerment, gender inclusion, and increased participation in leadership.

This commitment was highlighted at a luncheon hosted by the Ambassador of Finland to Nigeria, Sanna Selin, in honour of female ambassadors serving in the country.

The event was attended by the Chairperson of NAWOJ FCT, Comrade Bassey Ita-Ikpang, alongside members of the association, and provided a platform for relationship-building, experience sharing, and constructive dialogue on issues affecting women and girls.

Distinguished female ambassadors from diplomatic missions, including Germany, Sweden, Botswana and Cuba, participated in the engagement.

Discussions focused on women’s economic empowerment, climate resilience, social protection, political participation, and the urgent need to address gender-based violence.

Speaking at the event, Comrade Ita-Ikpang expressed gratitude to the Finnish Ambassador for the invitation and commended Finland’s global leadership in advancing gender equality and inclusive development.

She described NAWOJ as a professional network of women journalists with chapters across Nigeria’s 36 states, supported by a proactive national leadership committed to amplifying the voices of women and girls, strengthening public-interest journalism, and simplifying public policies to enhance grassroots engagement and accountability.

According to her, the NAWOJ FCT Chapter has over 350 women journalists working across print, broadcast, and online media platforms nationwide, playing a strategic role in bridging the gap between government institutions, development partners, and citizens through credible and ethical journalism.

Highlighting the association’s grassroots outreach, the NAWOJ FCT Chairperson recalled its recent partnership with the Association of Wives of Traditional Rulers during International Women’s Day celebrations in the FCT, which targeted rural communities with advocacy on women’s rights and health.

Looking ahead, she announced plans for major public engagement activities in 2026, including programmes in partnership with the German Embassy, reflecting NAWOJ’s expanding collaboration with the diplomatic community.

Comrade Ita-Ikpang also appealed for support for capacity-building initiatives for female journalists, particularly in mobile journalism and the application of artificial intelligence in digital content creation. She noted that such training would enhance competitiveness, promote economic empowerment, and strengthen women’s leadership in the digital economy.

She assured the diplomats of NAWOJ FCT’s commitment to amplifying the development programmes of diplomatic missions, highlighting advocacy initiatives, and supporting evidence-based campaigns through responsible and impactful journalism.

In their remarks, Ambassador Selin and other female ambassadors commended NAWOJ for the engagement and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting women’s leadership, inclusive governance, and gender equality in Nigeria.

Participants at the luncheon unanimously emphasised the need for stronger female representation in governance and leadership, noting that current figures still fall short of United Nations targets on gender inclusion.

The engagement marked a significant step in strengthening relations between NAWOJ and the diplomatic community, laying a solid foundation for sustained collaboration aimed at advancing the rights, opportunities, and voices of women and girls across Nigeria.