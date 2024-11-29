Women’s Empowerment Key To Peace, Religious Freedom

Share

The Acting Executive Director of Legal Awareness for Nigerian Women (LAWN), Mrs Hannatu Ahuwan, has emphasised the crucial role of women’s empowerment in promoting peace and religious freedom.

Ahuwan made the statement while delivering a keynote address at the Joint Initiative for Strategic Religious Action (JISRA) women’s summit 2024 in Kaduna.

According to Ahuwan, women have historically been agents of change and pillars of peace in their communities, mediating conflicts and promoting tolerance and respect for diverse beliefs.

However, she lamented that women are often excluded from decision-making processes, particularly in areas affecting religious freedom and peacebuilding.

Ahuwan stressed that sustainable peace could not be achieved without the active and equal participation of women.

She emphasised the need to move beyond rhetoric and implement policies that reflected the vital role women play in promoting tolerance, dialogue, and understanding across religious divides.

The summit, organised by The Development Initiative of West Africa (DIWA) with support from CAFOD and Mensen Met Mense under the JISRA, brought together policymakers, security actors, traditional and religious leaders, and women’s rights advocates.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the two-day summit was “Empowering voices and advancing women’s rights within faith and societies.”

