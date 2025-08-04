Women’s Council Urges Support for Bill to Create 74 Legislative Seats for Females

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) has expressed concern over the low level of women’s representation in governance, noting that women currently occupy only four per cent of elective positions in the country.

National President Ednar Azura during a reception held in her honour by the Adamawa State Government in Yola at the weekend urged members of the National Assembly to support a bill seeking the creation of 74 special seats for women in the legislature, promoting inclusivity and gender balance in governance at all levels.

She said: “In Nigeria, women’s representation is just four per cent. “Out of 360 members in the House of Representatives, only 17 are women, while in the Senate, there are just four women out of 109 members.”

Azura added that 15 states currently have no female representatives in elective positions.

She noted that Nigeria had signed on to several international treaties and protocols aimed at promoting gender inclusion, including the Maputo Protocol, the United Nations Agenda 2063, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)