Women’s Coalition Slams Senate Over Natasha’s Continued Exclusion

…Calls It ‘Gendered Injustice, Democratic Assault’

Womanifesto, a coalition of 281 women’s rights organisations and voices from across Nigeria, has condemned what it described as the unconstitutional and gendered exclusion of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Nigerian Senate.

In a statement signed by Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Convener of Womanifesto, on behalf of the 281 civil society and non-governmental organisations, the movement warned that the Senate’s refusal to reinstate Akpoti-Uduaghan, despite a valid court ruling, amounts to a constitutional assault, a democratic crisis, and an attack on women’s political participation.

To this end, Womanifesto has called for the immediate and unconditional reinstatement of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan in line with the court ruling; an end to what it described as spurious delay tactics that subvert the Constitution; respect for judicial authority as a cornerstone of democracy; and the protection of women’s political participation as a democratic right, not a privilege.

Among the 281 signatory organisations are ActionAid Nigeria, 9jafeminista, Baobab for Women’s Human Rights, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Dinidari Foundation, Echoes of Women in Africa Initiatives, Education as a Vaccine (EVA), Stand to End Rape (STER), Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), and Yiaga Africa.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended on March 6, 2025, in a move later described by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court as “excessive” and unconstitutional. By September 9, 2025, the date set for her resumption, she had fully served the disputed suspension. Yet, the Senate leadership has continued to deny her re-entry, ignoring judicial directives.

“This brazen defiance of judicial authority is not just an institutional misstep; it is a dangerous constitutional overreach that erodes the very foundation of our democracy. When lawmakers become lawbreakers, democracy itself is imperilled,” the statement read.

Womanifesto argued that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s exclusion transcends an individual matter and instead strikes at the heart of democratic governance.

“This is about an entire constituency deprived of representation for over six months. It is about the Senate arrogating powers it does not have, mocking the judiciary, and weaponising the law to silence dissent,” Akiyode-Afolabi said.

For Nigerian women, the coalition stressed, the case is especially grave. “To deny Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan her constitutional mandate after a lawful election victory and a favourable court ruling is to send a chilling message to every woman who dares to seek or hold public office: your voice can be silenced at will,” the movement declared.

The coalition warned that failure to act would signal that Nigeria’s Senate is willing to destroy democracy for the sake of impunity. “Democracy dies when elected voices are silenced. Democracy dies when women are deliberately excluded. Democracy dies when courts are mocked, and the constitution treated as optional,” the statement added.

The movement further called on citizens, civil society, the media, and the international community to stand firm against the assault.

“Either the Senate rescinds this illegality and restores Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to her rightful place, or it confirms itself as a body willing to trade democracy for impunity,” Womanifesto concluded.