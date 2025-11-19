Women’s Coalition Condemns Kebbi School Abduction

The Coalition of Voices for Inclusion and Equity for Women (VIEW) in Nigeria has expressed outrage over the abduction of schoolgirls from Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State.

The coalition noted that armed men invaded the school, murdered the Vice Principal, and abducted 25 young girls.

In a statement signed by eight representatives from North Central, Northeast, and Northwest Nigeria, VIEW demanded immediate, coordinated, and intelligence-driven rescue operations.

They also called for accountability and visible leadership from the government.

The coalition emphasised that Northern Nigeria remains one of the most dangerous places for a girl to pursue an education, with many facing cultural, economic, and structural barriers.

They urged leaders to prove their commitment to girls’ education and safety through decisive action.

VIEW also demands immediate rescue operations, daily public updates, full accountability, visible leadership and safety and security in schools.

The coalition called on Nigerian leaders, including the President, governors, senators, and traditional rulers, to stand up and be counted, emphasising that the abduction of the Maga girls must be treated as a national emergency.

Over a decade after the Chibok, Dapchi, and Jangebe incidents, Nigeria is reliving the nightmare of mass abductions.

Despite advocacy efforts, including the Bring Back Our Girls movement, many continue working on the frontlines to support traumatised families and fight for girls’ education.

The recent Kebbi incident highlights the vulnerability of schools, despite promises and funding for the Safe Schools Initiative. This raises critical questions that need immediate answers from leaders.