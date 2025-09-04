Women’s Champions League: Diri Urges Corporate Support For Bayelsa Queens

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has renewed his appeal to corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to support Nigeria’s representatives at this year’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League, Bayelsa Queens.

The state-owned team will on Friday face host club ASEC Mimosas in the final of the zonal WAFU B Champions League qualifiers in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire.

Speaking during the state’s 172nd Executive Council meeting at Government House, Yenagoa, on Wednesday, Governor Diri emphasised the importance of corporate backing in sports development.

He particularly commended Premium Trust Bank for setting the pace in corporate social responsibility by donating a Coaster bus to Bayelsa Queens during the last edition of the Governor’s Prosperity Cup.

The governor congratulated the team for their impressive performance so far and urged Bayelsans, businesses, and investors to rally behind them.

“We should keep our Bayelsa Queens in prayers. Whatever support you can give as Bayelsans, in addition to what the government is already doing for our team, should be done,” he said.

“Businesses and oil companies operating in our state should encourage our girls in whatever way possible to promote sports.”

Bayelsa Queens won the maiden edition of the WAFU B qualifiers in Côte d’Ivoire in 2022 and went on to secure third place at the Champions League finals in Morocco.