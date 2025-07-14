Women’s Basketball League Jump Ball Date Excites Zenith Bank

The 2025 edition of the national Women’s Basketball League will start on July 21 at the Atlantic and Savannah Conference centres respectively.

Sponsors of the annual competition in the past 20 years, Zenith Bank Plc, have expressed excitement about the jump ball date fixed by the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

The NBBF, the custodian of the league, initially announced July 1 as the jump ball date but later shifted it to July 21 due to ‘logistics reasons’.

The Group Chief Operations Officer and Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Dr. Adaora Umeoji, said the organisation was glad that the flagship sports event of Zenith Bank is taking off.

Umeoji said: “We look forward to this event every year because it is our number one in terms of the number of years we have put in and many other aspects in which we can count the results on our fingertips.

“Zenith Bank is proud that many of the ladies who took part in this league have gone ahead to represent the national team of Nigeria in continental and global events.