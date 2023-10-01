Women, Youths Pivot Of Nigeria’s Devt, Hope – Ozigbo

In an uplifting message marking Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary, Valentine Ozigbo, a 2021 Anambra State gubernatorial candidate, and a host of other commendable titles, including being the Special Adviser to Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, and immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, extolled the boundless potential of Nigeria and its people.

In an Independence Day statement issued on Sunday, October 1, 2023, and personally signed by him titled, ‘Nigeria at 63: New Month, Renewed Nation, Infinite Possibilities’, and delivered to the press, Ozigbo hailed the youths and women of Nigeria for playing a crucial role in sustaining the nation.

“From October 1, 1960, our nation embarked on a journey filled with hope and aspirations,” began Mr Ozigbo, emphasising the vivid dreams of the country’s founding figures. He acknowledged the nation’s challenges, noting they have “threatened to derail our collective ambition.” Still, he insisted that the foundational dream is immortal, persistently inspiring younger generations.

Ozigbo, a multiple-awarding-winning CEO and one of a few Kaizen Global Champions, pointed out the burgeoning youth-driven push for democracy and justice in Nigeria, crediting it as a mechanism that builds upon past legacies. This movement, he emphasised, dreams of a “New Nigeria”— a land where every citizen savours the bounty of shared resources and heritage.

Ozigbo’s message, which was laced with optimism, painted the 63rd Independence Day as a symbol of Nigeria’s enduring strength and a harbinger of a future teeming with prospects.

One of Nigeria’s most recognisable philanthropists, the founder of VCO Foundation, Ozigbo addressed the youth, underscoring their unparalleled energy, creativity, and spirit. “The future we often speak of belongs to you,” Ozigbo said, pressing them to channel their innate strength towards unity and transformative change.

Ozigbo’s heartfelt letter didn’t stop there. He honoured the formidable women of Nigeria, whose “strength and grace” stretch across various spheres, from local markets to corporate boardrooms. He expressed deep gratitude to them, noting, “You nurture, lead, inspire, and transform.”

Highlighting the potential of his beloved Anambra State, Ozigbo described it as a reflection of Nigeria’s untapped possibilities, brimming with entrepreneurial spirit and cultural wealth.

He concluded his stirring message with a call to unity and action. “Together, let’s pledge to not just dream but also act, ensuring Nigeria’s best days lie ahead of her,” he urged.