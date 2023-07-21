Women World Cup: Canada Blanked By Stubborn Nigeria In Tight Group B Fixture

Canada was held to a scoreless draw by a solid Nigeria side looking to get out of the group for just the third time in the nation’s history.

Here is what went down in Melbourne.

Nigeria Women : 0 Canada Women : 0 Full time

In one of the tightest groups of the tournament, Group B play resumed in Melbourne, as Olympic gold medalists Canada looked to beat Nigeria for the first time at a World Cup.

The Nigerians had no intention of making it easy for their Canadian counterparts however, as they bunkered into a low-block from the first whistle, inviting Beverly Priestman’s side to break them down.

Canada looked to have their chance to snatch the lead just minutes into the second half when Christine Sinclair was taken down inside the box, forcing the referee the awarded Canada a penalty kick after a VAR review.

Deborah Ajibola Abiodun was sent off deep into stoppage for a dangerous tackle on Ashley Lawrence, leaving Randy Waldrum’s side down a player for the dying minutes.

While Canadians pushed to carve out one final chance to grab a late winner and join Australia at the top of the Group B standings, Nigeria showed just how stubborn they could be in the face of the pressure to hold and survive the onslaught.

Group B play resumes next week when Canada will take on Ireland, and Nigeria will square off with Australia.