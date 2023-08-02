Women World Cup: Brazil, Italy Crash Out As Underdogs Advance

Four more last 16 berths at the Women’s World Cup were decided on Wednesday. This is what went down.

Jamaica sends Brazil packing

Jamaica Women: 0 Brazil Women: 0 Brazil was eliminated from the World Cup at the group stage as a scoreless draw saw Jamaica secure their knockout place instead. They had control of the contest throughout a scoreless first half but failed to convert that into meaningful chances, with Tamires twice working Jessica Spencer, who saved reasonably comfortably on both occasions.

The Reggae Girlz were dealt an injury concern after the break to star striker Bunny Shaw, who did return to the action, and came so close to securing her side’s place in second when she was played through inside the final 10 minutes but drove her effort just over.

However, the miss didn’t cost Jamaica, whose comfortable and resolute defending saw them through to the finish and sent the South Americans home early after a disappointing third place finish – the first time they’ve failed to get out of the group since 1995.

It also brings an ignominious end to the legendary Marta’s career after six World Cups, having announced her intent to retire prior to the tournament.

They are now set to face Colombia or Germany in the last 16.