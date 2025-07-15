Women With Disabilities Demand 5% Of Reserved Legislative Seats

A disability rights organisation, Network of Women with Disabilities (NWD), has called for inclusion of women with disabilities in the proposed Reserved Seats for Women Bill currently under review by the National Assembly.

President Lois Auta made the call in a memorandum submitted to the National Assembly for the ongoing Zonal Public Hearings on review of the constitution.

Auta demanded that five per cent of the proposed 181 additional legislative seats reserved for women in the National Assembly be specifically allocated to women with disabilities.

According to her, the request is aimed at securing genuine representation, equity and constitutional justice. She said: “Representation is not charity; it is justice.

Women with disabilities must have a constitutionally protected voice in Nigeria’s democracy.

“A minimum of five per cent reserved seats for women with disabilities within the 181 proposed special seats and the use of rightsbased and inclusive language in all constitutional and legislative documents.”