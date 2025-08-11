Women Tabloid Names AXA Mansard CFO, Ngozi Ola-Israel, “CFO Of The Year”

AXA Mansard’s Chief Financial Officer, Ngozi Ola-Israel, has been named CFO of the Year by the prestigious Women Tabloid Awards.The Women Tabloid Awards celebrate trailblazing women who are redefining success and challenging stereotypes across industries and geographies.

According to Rashidat Adebisi, Chief Client Officer, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, the recognition of Ngozi is another testament to the remarkable role she and her team continue to play in the company’s success, despite the challenges of the dynamic operating environment.

“On behalf of the board and management, I congratulate our dear CFO. This is a well-deserved recognition. Under her leadership, we have achieved sustained financial growth, strengthened our market positioning, and enhanced corporate governance. Her visionary leadership was instrumental in the successful implementation of IFRS 17, reinforcing our commitment to transparency and global best practices,” Adebisi added.

Reacting to the award, OlaIsrael expressed her gratitude to Women Tabloid for the honour. She praised the organisers for going above and beyond to spotlight the incredible work and impact of women across sectors. “My emergence as the 2025 CFO of the Year is further proof of AXA’s commitment to inclusive protection and to creating an environment where people are empowered to care and dare,” she said.

“I am incredibly grateful for the people I work with. Their collaboration and dedication have shaped this journey, culminating in this award. Recognition like this only happens when you’re surrounded by people who challenge you to be your best and support you through it all. This honour will fuel my resolve to continue giving my best, mentoring others, and creating opportunities that elevate women, the finance profession, and impactful leadership”.