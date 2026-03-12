Women Still Face Barriers Despite Contributions To Nat’l Dev’t – Faleye

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Oluwaseun Faleye, has lamented that many Nigerian women still face barriers that limit their access to opportunities despite their significant contributions to national development.

Faleye made the disclosure during the 2026 celebration of International Women’s Day, organised by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Women Commission in Abuja. He stressed that empowering women is not merely a moral obligation but an economic and social necessity.

The NSITF boss described the theme of the 2026 commemoration, “Empowering Women: The Path to Equal Rights and Social Justice,” as both timely and significant.

“Empowering women is not simply a moral obligation; it is an economic and social necessity.

“When women are empowered with equal opportunities, fair wages, safe working conditions, and access to social protection, societies become stronger and economies grow more resilient,” he said.

While acknowledging the contributions of Nigerian women to national development, Faleye noted that structural and societal barriers still hinder many women from reaching their full potential.

He commended the Women Commission for its consistency in championing the cause of women within the labour movement, creating a platform that amplifies their voices, concerns, and aspirations across workplaces and communities.

Faleye also reaffirmed the commitment of NSITF to promoting safe and inclusive workplaces for women and all workers.

“We must build a future where every woman has the opportunity to work in a safe environment, earn a fair income, and participate fully in decision-making processes that shape our economy and society,” he said.

The President-General of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, Festus Osifo, emphasised the critical role of women in national development.

“Women remain pivotal contributors to our workplaces, our communities, and our nation’s progress,” he said.

However, Osifo expressed concern over the persistent inequalities facing women, adding that the TUC has taken bold steps to address the challenge and institutionalise gender inclusion.

Also speaking, the Country Director of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Vanessa Phala Moyo, said the global observance of International Women’s Day provides an opportunity to reflect on progress made and challenges that remain.

“International Women’s Day offers the world an annual opportunity to recognise women’s achievements, confront persistent inequalities, and reaffirm our collective commitment to social justice,” she said.

Moyo further highlighted structural barriers that continue to hinder women’s full enjoyment of rights in the world of work, noting that this “should be a call to action.”

Earlier, the Chairperson of the TUC Nigeria Women Commission, Esther Ahmadu, stressed the need for stronger commitment to gender inclusion.

“As we reflect on the struggles and triumphs of women across the globe, it is clear that while we have come a long way, there is still much work to be done to ensure that women are not only seen and heard but also empowered in every sphere of life,” she said.