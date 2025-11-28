Women Seek Inclusion In Global Climate Discourse

Women on the front-lines of climate change in Nigeria said their realities, struggles, and climate solutions are still missing from global conversa- tions, despite bearing the brunt of climate impacts.

These were their salient points at the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), just concluded at the Hangar Convention Centre in Belém, Brazil, that brought together world leaders, diplomats, and climate negotiators to discuss actions needed to address the ongoing climate crisis.

COP, held annually, focuses on keeping global temperature rise below 1.5°C, supporting vulnerable communities, and achieving netzero emissions by 2050.

The founder and executive director of the Women Initiative for Sustainable Environment (WISE), Olanike Olugboji-Daramola, said her organisation has spent over 20 years empowering women and girls to become natural resource managers, climate actors, and peacebuilders.

Speaking during a farm visit and smallholder farmer dialogue organised by WISE in Kaduna re- cently, she expressed concern that people most affected by climate change—particularly rural women farmers—are rarely represented at high-level climate negotiations.

She noted that many of the women whose livelihoods are disrupted by unpredictable rainfall, crop failure, and land degradation are unaware that global meetings shaping their future take place every year.

Olugboji-Daramola said COP30 should have served as a platform for grassroots women to speak for themselves, but the process has been “hijacked by big players and big corporations,” leaving out those with lived climate experiences.