Women Seek Empowerment As Inequality Gaps Persist

Women and girls are the face of poverty. Much as some Nigerians may not quickly agree with the above statement, the reality points to the huge burden women and girls bear.

A Seasoned broadcaster, Mrs Victoria Ajayi, CEO, TVC Communications, who made the statement in Lagos recently, was emphatic: they bear the brunt of war, insecurity and many issues in societies including Nigeria.

Nevertheless, her submission is that women should not relent, but keep pushing so as to contribute to development.

Ajayi was speaking on ‘Ensuring Fair Representation of Women And Quality Reportage’ at a programme tagged ‘Women Conversations’ in commemoration of 2025 International Women’s Day, organised by Woman Of Substance (WOS).

The theme of the programme is ‘Accelerated Action On The Rights, Equality, Empowerment For Women And Girls’.

Female personalities

The event was attended by top female personalities from the civil society organisations (CSOs) public, and the private sector, including the media, among others.

For Ajayi, who presented the keynote address, the poor representation of women in decision-making processes including the executive, the legislator and other arms of government, is not just a gap, “it’s a case of crisis.”

The Convener of the event and Director-General of the Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC), Ms Ify Onyegbule, a trailblazer in the field of media, especially broadcasting, in her speech which also centred on women’s empowerment, said the time was right for women to wake up and work hard to liberate themselves from stagnation.

“The Beijing Declaration and the Platform for Action adopted unanimously by 189 countries at that time is an agenda for women’s empowerment and is considered the key global policy document on gender equality.

“I’m sure you are aware that this is the 30th anniversary of that time that the world came together to speak about women in Beijing. So, with this event, we’re looking at where women are, where we’re supposed to be, and how we’re going to get there.

“We ‘ll keep talking about women empowerment; it’s not the only place where women are lacking. So many things are not exactly what they’re supposed to be.

“I believe that when a woman is empowered, so many things will go right, and that is the truth, and it simply means that we have to move from where we are. The things holding women down have to do with them.

“No man will give you anything; you must get out and fight for the share. I always say that you need to find a way to liberate yourself, and it’s about opening your mind and going as far as you can. “It’s not like a destination. That is the truth when we talk about finding our voices.

It’s something that is gradual. It is happening. When we look at it, years ago, you wouldn’t have women doing some of the things that we do today. Yes, we’re inching forward there. In some other countries, they are paying 50-50.

That’s 80 per cent of the change, but here in Nigeria, we’re not even there yet, but we will get there. Talking about finding our voices, we have our voices. Not many women even understand that as a woman, you’re as strong as you are.

“I’m not sure anyone would say to me that everyone in this room today came from wherever. Everyone came from a woman, and that’s showing how strong that a woman is. So, we need to look away from comparing ourselves to men.

There is no comparison. That’s it. You are yourself. You need to speak up when there are things that you don’t want, speak up, okay,” she explained.

Regret

On her part, the Clinic Manager, Nordica Fertility Centre, Olori Ranti Ajayi regretted that despite the United Nations’ (UN) call for women empowerment, they have been left uncared for in the area of healthcare.

She emphasised that women need good health, a steady mind and knowledge to be empowered and be able to contribute meaningful to the uplifting of the society, rather they are denied the opportunities and are seen as less important in the development of their communities.

She, however, admonished women not to give up but seek to break that barrier of culture that is limiting women from getting to where they’re supposed to get to “empowered with not just money, but with knowledge.

So that when they know what is available, what they can do, that will help them. We’ve had a lot of people talk about empowerment, talk about ending poverty, we talk about health and all that.

So, it’s important for every woman out there to have knowledge, to be empowered to take action. That is the message. ”We cannot see that women have been well carried along in Nigeria in terms of holding public office and politically motivated. It’s obvious.

How many women are in the Senate? How many women are in the House of Assembly? How many women are holding top positions in Nigeria? Is it that they are not capable?

They are capable. We have capable hands, we have people who are well-read, we have professors, we have people with the capability to hold any position but maybe because of our culture, and we need to break that barrier; culture that is limiting women from getting to where they’re supposed to get to, and that’s the message.

”Even if you empower a woman, she has everything that it takes; she can work, she can stand on her own, but she does not have good health, where is that going to be then? That’s why we are talking about empowering us with knowledge concerning our health.

We know that in a challenging economy, people will tell you, I don’t have money to do this; only people who are rich can do that.

But we are trying to tell you that whatever resources that you have, no matter how limited, you can still take care of your health. That’s why it’s so important.”

Policies & laws

Speaking on the relegation of women and the girl child to the background in governance, Bose Ironsi, Executive Director, Women’s Rights and Health Projects, Managers, Energy Resource Centre, urged relevant government agencies in the country to implement policies, laws that will help women achieve their dream career.

”What we are trying to say is that the situation women are in now, we are not happy about it. So, there is a need to have great action that will help women to move from the level they are now to the level they want to be and be able to participate in governance.”

Ironsi urged the Senate to ensure laws that will support that. Queen of Apomu Kingdom, Olori Janet Afolabi, who spoke on economic empowerment of women, said that empowered women transform their communities for good and challenged them to stand up for themselves and prove their doubters wrong.

“We are trying to encourage women in school. We are also trying to tell the world, our communities, our leaders, that women need to be empowered.

When women are empowered, the transformation we are looking for in rural communities, particularly where I stay, will be achieved because these women are the backbone of the community.

“They are the ones driving, they are the ones partnering, training, they are the ones feeding their children, doing so much for their family.

So, if they are empowered, some of the poverty we are talking about that has transpired from generation to generation will be reduced and the hardship that we are also complaining about can be reduced if these women are empowered.

Empowered rural women can reduce poverty in our society, and they can transform society because they are the chain makers that we are looking for.”

